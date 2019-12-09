THE GLOW of candles illuminated St Mary’s Priory Church in Monmouth, as pupils from Monmouth School for Girls performed their Christingle service.

‘Star Carol’ was sung by all pupils in candlelight during the annual festive celebration led by Reverend Clifford Swartz.

Under the baton of Mr Mike Steer, the Year Five and Six choir impressed with ‘All Bells in Paradise’, as did the Year Three and Four choir with ‘The Christmas Jazz’.

The Year Six recitation, ‘Let There be Light’, was also performed by pupils who had written it.

Students Grace Lewis, Elin Phillips, Darcey Swannack, Noa Brockley, Daisy Smith, Charli Tranter, Victoria Rossiter and Matilda Snell all read lessons along with headteacher James Murphy-O’Connor and deputy headteacher Tom Arrand.

A collection at the service was made on behalf of St Mary’s Priory Church, The Children’s Society and Music for Life.