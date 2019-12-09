A 77-YEAR-OLD man was grabbed and robbed at a cashpoint on Westgate Square in Newport.

The man had withdrawn money from the NatWest ATM just after 7pm on Sunday, December 8. He was then grabbed by a man who took the cash and ran off in the direction of Cambrian Road.

The offender was with another man, and both of them were last seen walking over Town Bridge towards the Cenotaph.

The man who took the money is described as being of mixed heritage with facial hair. He was wearing a white hooded top with a red stripe, green/khaki trousers, a blue baseball cap and a dark jacket and trainers.

The other man was wearing a dark jacket with the hood up, blue jeans and white trainers.

Gwent Police are appealing for information to help find the men.

A spokesman said: "If you can help call us on 101 quoting reference number 1900452327. You can also send a direct message to our Facebook or Twitter social media pages.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."