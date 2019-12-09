THE M48 Severn Bridge has been closed in both directions due to high winds.

Both carriageways have been closed between Junction Two A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow) and Junction One A403 (Aust).

A detour is in operation via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

Highways England said it will operate an "off and on" closure throughout the night depending on the winds, allowing them to filter or close the bridge in high winds.