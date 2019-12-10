WITH only days to go before the UK Parliamentary general election, voters in Wales are being reminded of some of the important things they need to know ahead of polling day this Thursday December 12.

The Electoral Commission has issued a 10-point list of things to be aware of come the big day:

Make sure you vote in time. Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm;

Casting your vote should only take a few minutes. Polling stations can get busy, however, especially towards the end of the day, and sometimes there can be a queue. If you arrive at your polling station and are in a queue waiting to vote at 10pm, you will be able to vote;

Check your poll card. This will tell you where your polling station is. You can only cast your vote at the polling station stated on the poll card but you don’t need to take your polling card with you to vote although it can speed up the process;

If you haven’t received your polling card, or have lost it, then contact your local electoral services office to find out where your polling station is. You can find their contact details by using the post-code checker: electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter

Take your postal vote to your polling station and hand it in if you haven’t had a chance to post it in time;

You don’t need to take anything with you to the polling station. However, if you do take your poll card with you, it helps to speed up the process;

A pencil will be provided in the polling to booth to mark your ballot paper. You can use your own pen if you prefer but make sure the ink is dry before folding your ballot paper;

You must not be accompanied into the polling booth by another adult, unless they are also registered at the polling station or if you have a disability, in which case you can take someone in to help you or ask one of the polling station staff for their help. Children are welcome at polling stations;

Remember that pictures of you before you go into or after you leave the polling station are great to use on social media posts but don’t take a picture of yourself inside the polling station - if you post this it could be a breach of the law;

Animals, apart from assistance dogs, are not usually allowed inside polling stations so will need to be secured outside if you do decide to take them with you. #dogsatpollingstations has been popular in the past. Keep an eye out on social media on Thursday.

"Polling day is almost upon us and we’re obviously keen that voters in Wales have as much information as possible in order to be able to participate in this important election," said Rhydian Thomas, head of the Electoral Commission in Wales.

"We’ve dealt with a variety of different and interesting questions from electors during the election campaign ranging from information on poll cards, the weather, to taking your dog to the polling station.

"If you have any queries at all relating to Thursday, please do go to our website or call us on 03333 103 1929. We’re more than happy to help.”