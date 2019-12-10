AN AMBITIOUS new house building programme has been outlined for Caerphilly county borough, which would see new council homes built for the first time since 2003.

Caerphilly council's #BuildingTogether programme will aim to deliver 400 affordable homes between 2020 and 2025.

The aim is to help meet the needs of 4,500 applicants currently on the housing register waiting list, as well as reducing homelessness and rough sleeping.

An assessment has identified a need for 282 homes per year over five years to meet demand, with one-bedroomed accommodation in the most demand.

The report also shows a higher need for accommodation in the south of the county borough, while highlighting a surplus of homes for older people.

Proposals as part of the new programme, subject to planning approval, include building new council housing on small developments in Bedwas, Nelson, and Trecenydd.

A new purpose-built scheme for older people is also being considered on the site of the former Ty Darren care home in Risca.

A number of larger development sites are also part of the proposal, with feasibility studies planned to assess viability.

The programme also includes building energy efficient homes with a smaller carbon footprint than traditional methods of building.

“The council already works alongside housing association partners to deliver new affordable homes in the county borough, but ‘Building Together’ offers a number of exciting opportunities to build new council homes, for the first time since 2003," said councillor Lisa Phipps, cabinet member for homes and places.

“In addition to considering things like low carbon and fuel efficiency, the council is also considering the wider benefits that could be delivered alongside a development programme, such as jobs and training opportunities for local people.”

Some of the schemes proposed could be supported by a Welsh Government housing grant, in addition to funding from the council’s housing budget.

The council says the proposed investment “will not impact on other services” provided by the authority.

Caerphilly council’s cabinet will consider the proposals in the New Year.