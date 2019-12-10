FORMER X Factor winner James Arthur will be performing at a special gig at Chepstow Racecourse next year.

On Saturday June 6, there will be a day of racing will be followed by a performance from the 2012 competition winner.

After winning the 2012 X Factor James Arthur released his debut single Impossible, which went straight to number one in the UK charts and has since sold more than 1.4 million copies in the UK - which makes it the most successful winners' single from The X Factor.

He now has more than one billion streams and 25m record sales worldwide. His album Back To The Edge debuted at number one in the UK charts and has gone multi-platinum across the world.

He has also been nominated for two BRIT awards and an American Music Award.

Tickets for the show at Chepstow Racecourse go on sale this Friday, December 13 at 10am. Pre-sale for Artist and O2 customers is Wednesday, December 11 at 10am.

Tickets cost £37.50 plus standard booking fee for adults and £25 for children under 18. Children under five are admitted free. All children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.