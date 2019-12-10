UPDATED 9.06am: Traffic remains very slow on the M4 westbound between junctions 24 (Coldra) and 25 (Caerleon), following the earlier crash.

UPDATED 8.15 am: All lanes are now clear. However, tailbacks are still heavy.

UPDATED 7.55am: A lane of the M4 remains closed westbound between junctions 24 and 25.

Recovery vehicles are awaited at the scene.

Traffic is extremely slow westbound as a result, with the queues currently stretching back more than three miles (see below, picture - Traffic Wales).

AN EARLY morning motorway collision near Newport is leading to tailbacks which are likely to worsen into rush hour.

The incident occurred on the westbound carriageway of the M4 between Junction 24 at the Coldra and Junction 25 at Caerleon.

A car and a lorry are thought to have been the only vehicles involved at this time and the accident looks to have occurred in lane one of three which is currently closed.

Gwent Police have been contacted for further information.