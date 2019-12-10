AN INVESTIGATION has been launched following a serious assault in Newport where a man suffered a fractured skull and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

The assault happened at the junction of Baneswell Road and West Street in Newport city centre on Saturday, December 7 at around 7.20pm.

Two white men, the driver and passenger, got out of a car on West Street. The passenger then assaulted the victim, a 43-year-old man from Newport, who was stood on the roadside with another man.

Gwent Police officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and those who may have dash cam footage.

If you can help, call them on 101 quoting reference number 1900451061.

You can also send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org