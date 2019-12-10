LONG-ESTABLISHED local law firm Everett Tomlin Lloyd & Pratt is relocating to new town-centre offices in Pontypool

Everett Tomlin Lloyd & Pratt Solicitors, one of the longest-established law firms in South-East Wales, with offices in Pontypool, Newport and Usk, has confirmed that it will shortly be relocating 23 members of staff into newly acquired and refurbished premises in the centre of Pontypool.

The firm which can trace its Pontypool roots to the 1800s provides a full range of legal services and has expanded steadily over the last decade currently employing nearly 50 solicitors and staff. It will shortly vacate its existing Pontypool base at Clarence Chambers, the current home to its conveyancing, family and criminal law departments.

The firm has recently purchased new office premises in the centre of Pontypool and will be moving to 17-19 Commercial Street in January 2020. The new premises provide additional reception, meeting and conference facilities on the ground floor, as well as an increased amount of office space over two upper floors for its staff at the premises formerly occupied by Careers Wales.

Ashley Harkus, managing partner at Everett, Tomlin, Lloyd and Pratt said “This is an exciting time for the firm, its partners and staff. The move will place us right back in the heart of Pontypool town centre and more than doubles the size of our office and meeting space.

"We made the decision to move from our current office as in recent years the firm has steadily grown and the limited size of our current building didn’t provide us with the space and facilities we needed.

The move will ensure we can continue to play a central role within the local community providing a wide range of legal services to local residents and businesses alike in a modern spacious office.

Our new location will provide us not only with a great deal of high-quality office space but also give us the perfect environment and opportunity to continue to grow our conveyancing, criminal law and family legal services departments, all currently based in Pontypool whilst giving us extra facilities to meet with clients dealing with our other departments.”