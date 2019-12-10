TWO teachers who suffered from breast cancer have been speaking to students about their experiences.

Jennie Phillips and Nina Price held a talk for sixth form pupils at Haberdashers’ Monmouth School for Girls, where they gave an insight into the signs and symptoms of the disease.

Having both overcome the illness, the pair wanted to raise breast cancer awareness. Besides the talks, other activities included a fundraising brunch, cake sales, and distributing helpful books about breast cancer.

Carys Davies, a student at Monmouth School for Girls, praised the teachers for their bravery, saying: “It was such a brave and honest talk which was delivered so sensitively, with compassion, for a really important cause.”

Sixth formers also supported a bra donation scheme inspired by Harts of Monmouth lingerie store and former pupil Diana Shroff.

Organisers said they hoped the bra donations can save girls and women in third world countries from being sexually assaulted, while every tonne collected also raises money for Cancer Research.

Amelia Gray, also a sixth former at Monmouth School for Girls, said: “I found the talk emotive and interesting. It has certainly motivated me to be more aware of breast cancer and I learnt so much that I had no idea about before.”

Harts of Monmouth also gave a presentation on the importance of a properly fitted bra and offered a bra fitting service at the session.