A PAEDOPHILE who had sex on numerous occasions with a 13-year-old girl after grooming her was jailed for more than five years.

Connor Barret-Beynon, aged 23, of Portland Street, Abertillery, began his offending by sending his victim explicit images via Instagram, Newport Crown Court heard.

He appeared for sentence following his guilty pleas to six counts of sexual activity with a child.

Laura Shepherd, prosecuting, said: “This was grooming behaviour. There is evidence he told her not to tell anyone else about the relationship and encouraged clandestine behaviour.”

She told the court that after his arrest, Barret-Beynon made “full and frank admissions to the police in interview and said he knew she was 13”.

Miss Shepherd added that the defendant was of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

Steven Donoghue, mitigating, said: “Through me, he wants to sincerely apologise for his disgraceful behaviour which he accepts was appalling.

“The defendant has arrested development from the norm and he is someone who finds it difficult to form adult relationships.

“This is not a manipulative, streetwise individual exploiting a child.”

Mr Donoghue added: “He never lied about his age. They were both straight with each other.

“The defendant has shown considerable remorse and is ashamed of what he has done.”

Judge Richard Williams told Barret-Beynon: “You encouraged your victim to become sexually involved despite knowing she was 10 years your junior and was 13.

“You knew full well she was well below the age of sexual consent. You groomed her.”

Had the defendant been convicted after a trial, he was told he would have been jailed for eight years but Judge Williams said he had to take into account Barret-Beynon’s guilty pleas which were entered at the very first opportunity.

This reduced his sentence by a third to five years and four months in custody.

Barret-Beynon was told he must register as a sex offender for life and was made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

He will also have to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from custody.