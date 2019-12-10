A teenager is being traced by Gwent Police as part of an ongoing investigation into drugs offences.

The force would like to speak to 19-year-old Joshua Evans from Risca.

He is described as being 173cm tall, of slight build and with short brown hair.

Anyone with information on his location should call Gwent Police on 101, quoting the reference 1900375908.

Or they can contact the police through private message on their Facebook and Twitter pages.