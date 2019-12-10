THE Orb Electrical Steels plant in Newport is set to be 'mothballed' for the immediate future - rather than closed - in the hope that a buyer might be found.

But the fight to save the plant continues, says the head of the union Community, who described the fact that Orb has even had to be mothballed as a "travesty".

Tata Steel announced the mothballing plan late this morning, and says it remains committed to finding jobs for all Orb staff who wish to continue working for the company.

The announcement follows the end of a consultation process between the company, unions and staff at Orb.

“Following discussions with trade union representatives, we have agreed to mothball the site for a period of time, rather than closing it. This ensures the plant is properly maintained over the coming period,” said a Tata Steel spokesman.

“We have been working hard to identify alternative jobs at Tata Steel for employees at the Orb business and we remain committed to finding jobs for all those wanting to stay with the company."

Mothballing rather than closure keeps alive the prospect of a buyer being found, and Community general secretary Roy Rickhuss says the fight continues.

“It is a travesty that this strategic business is set to close for now, but this does not mean we have given up on the Orb. Far from it," he said.

"We welcome the fact that Tata agreed to our request to properly mothball and maintain the site so it can come back under new ownership.

"Through this difficult situation, we were also able to secure a commitment from Tata that there will be no compulsory redundancies as part of this process and we will ensure that this is upheld in the coming weeks as workers are placed into new jobs in the company.

"Importantly, today we are calling on government to urgently establish a task force to secure a future for the UK’s only electrical steels facility. The campaign continues to Save Orb Steel.”

The South Wales Argus - which is campaigning to keep the plant open - revealed last month that an "expression of interest" in buying Orb was being looked into by Tata Steel, and a second approach had been made by another interested party, about pursuing a contractual arrangement with a potential new owner or operator, for processing hot rolled coils to grain orientated electrical steel.

No further details of these matters have been forthcoming.

In September Tata Steel announced that Orb Electrical Steels, which employs 380 people, would close by the end of the year.

Politicians have been busy campaigning to keep the site open, and a petition spearheaded by the South Wales Argus, urging the UK Government to help stave off closure - has at present received more than 1,700 signatures.

Click here to download the petition: Complete Petition.pdf

Print it out, sign it, get your friends and family to sign it and drop it into the Argus office in Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport, NP20 3QN.

The plant has been cited by those striving to keep it open as ideal for producing the electrical steel required in the production of electric cars. It is the only such suitable plant for the purpose in the UK.