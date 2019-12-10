RAIL services coming into Newport from Bristol are experiencing long delays due to a broken down train between the cities.

A train has broken down between the Severn Tunnel Junction and Patchway stations which has resulted in fewer trains being able to run.

Delays between Newport and Bristol Parkway are running at 60 minutes at present. Delays between Newport and Bristol Temple Meads are in a similar situation.

Delays are expected to continue until around 1.30pm this afternoon according to First Great Western.