SCAMMERS are claiming to be from Microsoft and BT in an attempt to gain access to private accounts.

Gwent Police's Cyber Crime Team say telephone numbers are also being faked to make the call appear genuine.

They have issued the following advice if you receive a call stating that there is an issue with your account:

Do not give out your personal information or respond to these messages

To ensure that your telephone line has cleared, call a friend or family member first

If needed verify by your own trusted method

