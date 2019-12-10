AN ACCIDENT in Duffryn is causing slow traffic by Tredegar House roundabout and has cancelled some bus services.

The accident happen on Duffryn Way at Tredegar House Drive.

It has partially blocked the road and is affecting Stagecoach and Newport Bus services.

Newport Bus said:

"All 35/36 Services are currently not operating Celtic springs and Duffryn to timetable due to a police incident and Duffryn drive being closed.

"Please allow extra time for travel this early evening."

The Stagecoach bus service X15 is being affected.