A SUCCESSFUL choir is preparing to enter its 50th year in 2020 with a performance of classic and modern Disney songs.

Risca Male Choir will take to the stage at Coleg Gwent’s Crosskeys campus sports hall on Saturday December 14 for their annual themed concert.

Cliff James, in his 44th year as a member of the choir said: “We have been doing annual themed concerts for more than 30 years. We do the themes on a rotation of every four to five years.

“We have done songs from shows, movies, and our previous Disney ones have all gone down well.

“We try to be expansive and please everyone. We are taking songs from The Lion King, Mulan, Aladdin and many more.”

Soloists will also perform with the choir on Saturday, including baritone Andrew Jenkins, a blue-riband winner at this year’s Eisteddfod.

After Christmas, the choir will perform the Disney programme at Newbridge Memo and the Congress Theatre in Cwmbran.

The choir is always looking for new members. More information on its activities can be found on its Facebook page.