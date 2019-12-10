THE night was chilly but spirits were high at Newport's Rodney Parade, as dozens of people hunkered down to raise awareness of homelessness.

Amazing Grace Spaces, a charity based in the city which has been pioneering the use of sleeping pods designed to offer overnight accommodation for those sleeping rough, were the main organisers of the event.

Participants were joining countless others in many cities and towns across the globe for the World's Big Sleep Out.

Sixty-four people signed up to take part, with teams from several city businesses, and though the weather was terrible, everyone enjoyed the night.

The sleepers getting ready to settle down for the night

With rain anticipated, everyone bedded down in the concourse of the Parade's Compeed Stand, which replicated a subway.

Artists David Taylor of Misfit Media, Ollie P, and two members of Goldie Lookin’ Chain - Graham Taylor and Billy Webb entertained the participants ahead of attempts to get to sleep.

Members of Goldie Lookin' Chain were there to raise spirits

Amazing Grace Spaces thanked Rodney Parade and the workers involved, Misfit Media, Ollie P, Graham Taylor and Billy Webb, Hair by Aimee, Jones Fish Bar, Spar on Chepstow Road, the Man of Gwent, Cineworld, Tawa, Platinum Auto Centre, Clip and Clean Dog Grooming, Motive Jewellery and Gem Stones, Energi, Edenstone Foundation, and the Celtic Manor Resort.

Donations are open until the end of December via https://www.bigsleepout.com/join-a-sleep-out/newport

