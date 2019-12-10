DOZENS of people in need and homeless people in Newport were treated to a Christmas dinner through a team-up between the Celtic Manor Resort, the Salvation Army and the charity Eden Gate.

A team of 10 chefs, restaurant managers, and waiters from the five-star resort cooked and served a Christmas dinner for more than 80 people at two sites - the Salvation Army’s Newport hall and at Eden Gate on Hill Road.

The three-course meal included a soup starter, turkey with all the trimmings, and Christmas pudding - and the initiative will be repeated this Thursday, December 12.

As well as providing the food and the time of staff, some of whom were volunteering on their days off, the Celtic Manor Resort also contributed 70 Christmas gifts for distribution by The Salvation Army. They also delivered goods including warm clothing, toiletries and energy bars donated by members of Celtic Manor staff.

Celtic Manor Resort director of food and beverage Glenn Lewis, said: “At a time when we are all consumed by work pressures and stress, it is important to remember that the pressures most of us face are nothing compared to those faced by many other people.

“I was aware of the fantastic work done by The Salvation Army, as we welcome their band to play Christmas carols and raise funds in the hotel lobby on Christmas Eve.

"We have also donated Christmas food hampers and gifts to charities in the past but this year we decided we wanted to do something more, so we started planning this Christmas dinner with The Salvation Army team in Newport.

“We will serve more than 12,000 Christmas dinners at Celtic Manor to guests joining us for office parties and family gatherings during December, but no service will be more important to us than this one, and the one we will provide this week at The Salvation Army and Eden Gate.

"We are delighted to make this small contribution to the amazing work done by these charities and we look forward to supporting on a more regular basis in the future.”

The Celtic Manor Resort food and beverage and culinary teams are already discussing how they can contribute further to the work of The Salvation Army in Newport as it provides an important lifeline to people throughout the year.

Territorial Envoy Ray Baynes, of the Salvation Army in Newport, said: “Christmas and the lead-up to Christmas can be an emotional time when many people may feel isolated and lonely.

"We’re very grateful to Glenn and all the staff at Celtic Manor Resort for their kindness, community spirit and dedication to the people of Newport.”