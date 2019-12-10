A CWMBRAN grandmother is safe despite being listed as missing in the New Zealand volcano tragedy.

Anne Hewell, 65, had been holidaying on a cruise ship that was moored at Tauranga when the eruption happened at White Island, yesterday.

She was listed on an official Red Cross list of missing people, but had not taken the ferry across to the island and had remained in the area in which the ship was moored.

Her son Gavin Williams, 40, was worried when he heard what happened and reported her missing, but is thankful that she is okay.

MORE NEWS:

Mr Williams said: "She is safe and sound. We have spoken to her last night and she was on another part of the island.

"She stayed where the boat was moored up, in another part of Tauranga.

"It was very worrying until we heard from her.

"She wasn't one of those taken to hospital."

Six people have died following the eruption and more than 30 have been taken to hospital with severe burns. There are at least eight people still missing and presumed dead.

A woman places flowers at a fence on the waterfront in Whakatane, New Zealand, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. A volcanic island in New Zealand erupted Monday Dec. 9 in a tower of ash and steam while dozens of tourists were exploring the moon-like surface, killing multiple people and leaving many more missing. Picture - AP Photo/Mark Baker

Forty-seven people were on the island at the time of the eruption, at 2pm, local time, yesterday.

New Zealand Police have opened a criminal investigation into the eruption

White Island - or Whakaari as it is known in Maori - last erupted three years ago.