POLICE are appealing for information to help locate Pamela Ruijs, who was reported missing today, December 10.

Ms Ruijs, who is 36, was last seen in Clytha Square, Newport at 12pm today.

She is 5ft 6in and said to be of slim build.

She was last seen wearing the clothes seen in the CCTV image.

CCTV image

If you have information, you are asked to call 101 and use the reference number 196.

READ MORE: