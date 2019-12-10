A SCHOOL in Newport will close for the second time in a week following an "unprecedented level" of staff sickness.

St Julian's School will close tomorrow, Wednesday December 11, because they are "currently unable to operate the school safely," a statement said.

They added: "Due to levels of staff sickness being at an unprecedented level, we are currently unable to operate the school safely.

"Therefore in full consultation with the Local Authority, the Chair of Governors has made the decision to close the school tomorrow for all staff and students."

A decision on whether the school will open on Thursday, December 12, will be shared by 3pm tomorrow.

The school were forced to close last week - on December 6 - "due to an outbreak of sickness and diarrhoea".