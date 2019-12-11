CHRISTMAS is coming early for County fans as 700 free home shirts will be handed out at this weekend’s clash against Stevenage.

Any fan with a valid match or season ticket can claim their free, unsponsored shirt thanks to official club sponsor Paddy Power.

But you’ll have to be quick as shirts will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

Supporters are being encouraged to arrive as early as possible to give them the best chance of collecting a shirt.

Only home shirts are being given away and no refunds or returns will be accepted either on the day or from the club’s Kingsway shop after the match.

County currently sit 12th in the table after a five-game winless streak in the league.