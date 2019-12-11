A NEW bus service linking Chepstow and Cribbs Causeway is set to start next month after the withdrawal of an existing one led to some people in the town fearing for their jobs.

The new X14 service, which will start on January 5, will offer seven round trips a day between Chepstow bus station, Bulwark and The Mall bus station, with the first Cribbs Causeway arrival at 10.20am, and the last departure at 5.35pm.

The service will run for a trial period, after which a formal decision will be made as to whether it is sustainable.

Stagecoach announced last week that it will stop the current Severn Express running from Chepstow into Cribbs Causeway on the way to Bristol, as the service is only used by four or five passengers on each journey.

Residents said the suggestion so few people use the service is untrue, and responded by petitioning against the decision, attracting 1,150 signatures.

Rupert Cox, managing director at Stagecoach West, explained the decision to try out a new service, saying: “Since announcing our proposed changes to the Severn Express service, many residents have told us how much they value the Cribbs Causeway link, which wasn't included in our original plans.”

The new X14 service is intended to complement the Severn Express. The Express will run hourly on a direct route between Chepstow and Bristol, missing out the Cribbs Causeway stop.

Mr Cox added: “The decision to change the service was determined by existing customer travel patterns and a desire to reduce journey times to Bristol city centre.

"The changes are essential to the survival of the Severn Express, but we hope that the new X14 will complement it, and encourage residents in Chepstow to use the bus service.

“The X14 service will run as a trial in response to feedback from residents who value the link, and we hope that the local community will support the route so we can continue to run the service permanently.”