THOUSANDS of people could have their access to job opportunities, healthcare and other services restricted if Caerphilly council cuts a subsidy used to minimise fares on a rail link bus service, a report warns.

Cutting a subsidy supporting the provision of the 'Rail linc' bus service between Blackwood and Ystrad Mynach railway station, could save Caerphilly County Borough Council council £80,000 - and draft budget proposals for 2020/21 include removing it.

The service costs the council the equivalent of £4.64 per passenger.

Rail linc route 901 links Blackwood, Pontllanfraith and Maesycwmmer to Ystrad Mynach station and its timetable is designed to meet train times, so most Blackwood-Cardiff journeys can be made in under than an hour.

A council report warns that a subsidy cut would hit communities in the area and restrict access to employment, healthcare and other services and facilities.

“The alternative service for these communities (service seven) has a longer travel time, is not guaranteed to dovetail with rail services, and would incur approximately £3 per day additional travel costs for each individual," the report states.

“The proposal is likely to lead to a reduction in passengers using public transport that could take a long time to attract back (if at all) if the service were reinstated/improved.

“There could be an increase in demand for park and ride spaces at Ystrad Mynach if there is a transition from bus to car.

“The current park and ride facility is already over capacity.

“Consideration is under way of providing a new expanded park and ride at Ystrad Mynach.”

NAT, Group, which operates the Rail linc service, has said it will work with the council to find an alternative way to maintain the service. A spokesman said: “We have been informed today (December 9) by Caerphilly County Borough Council that it has begun a consultation on the removal of subsidy for the Blackwood to Ystrad Mynach Rail linc service (route number 901), which is operated by NAT Group.

“The company will now work with the local authority to look at what options might be available for the service to be maintained.”

A consultation on the draft budget proposals is currently under way.