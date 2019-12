A FALLEN tree has blocked the Usk to Caerleon road in both directions.

The incident happened in Llanbadoc, near Usk Rugby Club.

Monmouthshire County Council said the closure is affecting school buses to Caerleon Comprehensive School.

School buses are still running, but diversions are in place and the council advised any students affected to wait for the bus to arrive.

Newport Bus said its number 60 service is also experiencing delays in both directions due to the incident.

More to follow.

A traffic map showing the area affected by the fallen tree. Picture: AA