HEAVY rain is forecast for much of the Gwent region tomorrow, General Election day, as voters head to the polls .

Bad weather was always likely with a December election, and in Newport there is a 90 per cent chance of heavy showers on Thursday morning, according to the latest Met Office forecast.

The rain should become lighter at around lunchtime, but heavy showers will return for much of the afternoon, right up until polling stations close at 10pm.

Daytime temperatures in Newport will be around 8C.

A similarly gloomy day is forecast for other parts of Gwent.

In Blaenau Gwent, there is a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain from 10am until 6pm.

Monmouthshire, Caerphilly, and Torfaen will also experience periods of heavy showers throughout the day.

Polling stations across the UK are open from 7am until 10pm.