THE annual Carols Under The Arch service is returning to Abersychan for a fourth year, with organisers expecting it to be bigger than ever.

Last year’s event saw more than 1,000 people attend, raising £530.95 for the Daniel Jones Memorial Fund, which works with Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind to provide support and counselling services for those who have been affected by suicide.

This year’s service will be held on Sunday December 22, starting at 6pm. It is expected to finish at about 8pm.

As well as traditional carols, music from a brass band, a special Elvis tribute performance, and carols from Garnteg Primary School choir, everyone will be encouraged to take part in the Jingle Bell challenge.

There is parking at Noddfa Baptist Church on Church Road, Abersychan, a short walk from the arch, at the junction of the B4246 and The Promenade.

Alternatively, there is parking at the old Talywain railway station, just off the B4246 heading into Talywain, or at Abersychan car park.

READ MORE:

Jenson Travel is providing a free park and ride service from Varteg bus stop, Garndiffaith Millennium Hall, Talywain, and Abersychan car park from 4.30pm-5.30pm.

The park and ride will also be available after the service.

There will be disabled parking through the arch before 5pm, after which the arch will be cordoned off.

The event is free to attend, but donations will be taken for the Daniel Jones Memorial Fund.

More than 1,000 people attended the Carols Under the Arch event last year. Picture - Noddfa Baptist Church

One of the organisers, Pastor John Funnell, said to expect “lots of singing and community spirit”.

“At Christmas we remember the God of life and light entering into the darkness and bringing joy, hope, peace and forgiveness," he said.

“Noddfa Church would like to show the community that we love them and are here to serve, which is why we organise Carols Under the Arch.

“Carols Under the Arch has worked wonders in our community. Last year we raised enough money to give 25 people at risk of suicide counselling.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has helped us organise the event. Tesco in Pontypool have donated mince pies, Versatool are providing lighting and equipment, and many other partners including Bron Afon, Melin Homes, Torfaen Council, Gwent Music, Garnteg School, Abersychan Comprehensive, Jenson Travel and many others.

“All are welcome, wrap up in many layers, and bring loud voices and warm hearts.”