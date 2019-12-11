MONMOUTH has been declared the second happiest place in Wales - but not everyone agrees.

Property website Rightmove revealed its research findings last week, with the town just missing out on top spot in Wales to Llandrindod Wells.

Monmouth was also deemed to be the seventh happiest place in the whole of Britain.

The survey, based on 12 happiness factors, was completed by more than 22,000 people. The 12 factors ranged from how safe residents feel and how friendly the neighbours are, to how good the local services like transport and healthcare are, and the level of community spirit.

The South Wales Argus visited Monmouth to ask whether the residents feel as happy as Rightmove's research concludes they are.

Stephen Starkie, 65

Mr Starkie has lived in the town since 2001, and said he is surprised by Rightmove’s findings.

“It’s because the pub is always full” he said. “I think Monmouth is going the opposite way, especially when you look at places like Abergavenny, which is growing by the week and gaining more and more businesses. Abergavenny has a vision and Monmouth doesn’t.”

Mr Starkie also said he worries about the amount of young people leaving the area, and said youngsters moving on is partly the reason for his more negative outlook.

“I don’t see many reasons why young people would move here or stay," he said.

"There are a lot of well-off people in Monmouth which I suppose could make them happy people, but they’ve made their money. People from Monmouth now go off to make their money elsewhere.”

Finlay Price and Alex Hughes, 17

Mr Price and Mr Hughes travel to Monmouth from Usk to go to school, and said one of the best things about Monmouth is that it is not dangerous.

Mr Price said: “There’s definitely no nightlife here, but that probably means less danger and crime, so I suppose that’s a good thing.”

Mr Hughes said: “There isn’t much here, but the scenery is great and it’s a good place for hikes on a weekend.”

William Wilks, 73

Mr Wilks, who has lived within seven miles of Monmouth for 68 years, highlighted that the rubbish tips are often shut, meaning he cannot dispose of his waste when he would like, and said one of the best things about Monmouth is that there is easy access to the roads out of the area.

“You can be on the dual carriageway within a few minutes, which is nice," he said. “There are also lots of very good schools in the area, but there are no nightclubs for the younger ones.”

Having recently had a knee operation, he praised the care he has received in the area, adding: “I’ve been looked after really well over the last few years in particular.”

Dennis Thomas, 75, and Brenda Thomas, 72

Mr and Mrs Thomas visit the area regularly from Chepstow, and said they mostly do so for convenience.

“We come shopping here quite often,” said Mrs Thomas, “but that’s mostly because it’s close and the bus comes every hour.”

Mr Thomas said one of the main reasons he likes the area is because it is quite flat, saying: “Most areas in Gwent are quite hilly, so we like to come here for an easier walk when we’re shopping.”

Steve Lang, 52

Mr Lang, who runs the butchers Hancocks of Monmouth, said he likes the area because his customers are so loyal.

“It’s a local place for local people,” he said. “Nearly all of my customers have been here for years, which is very good for business.

"I think the businesses here reap the benefits of loyal custom. It helps that the place is so beautiful too - the scenery is breath-taking.”

Rosemary Mclean, 83

Mrs Mclean, who has just moved to the area from Kent to be closer to her daughter, said she has already found the community to be very welcoming.

She said: “It’s a very likeable place and really friendly. People talk to you here more than anywhere I’ve ever been. There are also lots of opportunities to volunteer, and just last week I volunteered for the Dogs Trust charity shop.

"It’s been a good way to get to know people, and I’m grateful for the welcome I’ve received. I can’t wait to spend more time in the area.”