RESIDENTS offering ‘taxi’ services are undercutting genuine cabbies in Blaenau Gwent, it has been claimed.

Now council licensing bosses are urging anyone with information about the drivers of these so-called ‘ghost taxis’ to come forward.

Sirhowy ward councillor Tommy Smith said people operating without a licence were using their own cars to offer lower fares to residents.

He said taxi drivers asked for permission to charge higher fares last year but he added: “We have still not tackled the issue of ghost taxis that are working in Blaenau Gwent.”

He said these are under-cutting genuine taxi drivers ‘trying to earn an honest day’s living.’

“There are people that are going around using their own cars and they are undercutting the taxis,” said Cllr Smith.

“We are all aware of who they are, but it’s hard to catch them. I feel we need to sort these problems out.”

The claim was made as councillors agreed to consult on increasing taxi licence fees by £29.65 in the next financial year.

Lisa Griffin, team manager of commercial and licensing, said the authority had not received many complaints about the issue, but urged anyone with information to come forward.

“I would make a plea really, that if there are intelligence reports, that we have those and then we can investigate it,” Ms Griffin said.

“What we want to do is protect the public and make sure that we have licensed drivers and licensed vehicles that are safe to drive,” she added.

David Thompson, the council’s service manager for public protection, also called for information about the issue.

“There is more than just pinching trade when it comes to ghost taxis,” he said.

“It can be other safeguarding, criminal issues as well.”

Under proposals to go out for consultation with taxi drivers, licence fees could increase from £295 to £324.65 from April 1.

The price increase is being proposed after a “reduced fee” was agreed for this year, which has contributed to a predicted overspend of £12,794 in the authority’s licensing department.

Complaints about licensed or unlicensed taxi activities can be made to Blaenau Gwent’s licensing team on 01495 355485.