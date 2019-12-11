TWO animal-loving schoolfriends from Chepstow will host a bake sale this Saturday, December 14, in aid of conservation charity the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Jessica Humphreys and Maddie Pavia, both aged nine, have been studying endangered species in class at the town's St Mary’s Primary School.

“We can’t believe there are so many animals that might become extinct - snow leopards, pandas, orangutans,” Jessica said.

“We wanted to try and help them so we asked for a fundraising pack from WWF and as Maddie and I both like making cakes, we decided to do a bake sale.”

Since then the pair have been busy baking cakes and petitioning local businesses for support.

“So many people have helped us,” Maddie said.

“We would like to thank Chepstow Town Council, Tesco Chepstow, Waitrose Caldicot, local cake makers Chlojo cupcakes and my nan, who has been baking mince pies for us to sell.”

To support the girls’ fundraising efforts, visit their bake sale stall near the archway in Chepstow town centre on Saturday, 1.30pm-3.30pm; or visit their Justgiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mjcakebake