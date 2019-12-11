THE brightest and the best educators and institutions in south east Wales came under the scrutiny of judges for the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards.

Although a tough assignment, the award nominations have now all been marked and winners have now been determined, with the results due to be revealed in the New Year.

The panel of judges, including Jamie James, Head of School of Education, Early Years and Social Work at headline sponsor the University of South Wales, scored the entries and have decided who will top the class of 2020.

The judges chairman South Wales Argus managing director Hussain Bayoomi said: "The standard of entries this year was as high, if not higher, as ever it has been for these awards which grow in stature and importance year on year.

"It was an extremely difficult task for myself and my fellow judges to decide winners of the various categories but you can rest assured that those that have come to the top are supreme examples of excellence in their profession."

The judges were tasked with determining winners from no less than 15 categories including Head Teacher of the Year, School of the Year, Digital Innovation, Welsh Medium Teacher of the Year and Teaching Assistant of the Year.

The awards evening will be staged at the Coldra Court Hotel, Newport, on Thursday January 16.

Headline sponsors of the awards are the University of South Wales, which is also sponsoring the Lifetime Achievement award.

Category and other sponsors are the Coldra Court Hotel, George Street Furnishers, Hughes Forrest, Ev-Entz, St John's College, Melin Homes, Monmouthshire Freemasons, NOW event Hire, Western Power Distribution, Monmouthshire Building Society, South East Wales Adoption Service, Wales & West Utilities, Coleg Gwent and Icon Creative Design.

For details of the awards evening and how to book, visit www.southwalesargus.co.uk/schoolseducationawards