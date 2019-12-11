ST JULIANS School in Newport will be closed tomorrow (Thursday) for all staff and students due to an "unprecedented" high level of staff absence.

The school has also been closed today.

In a statement on its website, the school said the headteacher and chair of governors had received "unanimous" advice from Public Health Wales and Newport City Council’s Environmental Health Department that the school should re-open.

"However, as staff absence due to illness remains at an unprecedented high level, we are currently unable to operate the school safely," the school statement read.

Members of the school's senior leadership team will send out a further update tomorrow, by 4pm, on whether the school will re-open on Friday.

"We wish to reassure parents and students that when the school reopens all advice and guidance will have been acted upon fully," the statement continued.

"In the meantime, our staff are continuing to work from home.

"We would also like students to work from home if well enough; please endeavour to complete three of the subject tasks from the document shared on the school’s website."