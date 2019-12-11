PARLIAMENTARY hopefuls in the Newport East constituency that hosts Orb Electrical Steels have reacted with disappointment to yesterday's announcement that the site will be mothballed and its staff offered work elsewhere with Tata Steel.

Mothballing the Uskside works means that if a buyer is found - and an expression of interest was received by Tata Steel last month - it could be brought back into use more quickly.

But the hope was that its future could be secured without the need to wind down the operation and move the staff.

The mothballing announcement followed the end of a consultation process between the company, unions and staff at Orb.

Jessica Morden (above), Labour's candidate for the Newport East seat, said: "It is hugely disappointing that the talks with potential buyers has not been successful and I feel devastated for the loyal workforce and her families and their trade union representatives who have fought so hard and done their best to save the works.

"I am committed to fighting for a future for Orb. We need the new Government to engage quickly with Tata to ensure this site is looked after by them, as it could and should have a future in the electrical steels industry, where demand is set to grow."

Peter Varley (above), the Green Party's Newport East candidate, said closure "would not only be disastrous for the people who work there but also for the future of everyone in the city, and everyone who wants to see a sustainable society".

"Manufacturing industry is Newport's history and culture. It is who we are," he said.

"Steel is a key part of the Green New Deal, and a sustainable society must protect its key industries. We are going to need steel for windmills and tidal turbines, and where better to produce it than Newport?

"To protect our environment, we still have work to do to make steel production less carbon-intensive, and that R&D should also be done here in the UK."

Liberal Democrat candidate Mike Hamilton (above), said: "Clearly the favoured outcome would be investment and upgrading the site, and continued employment at that site for the workforce.

"Mothballing the site and redeploying the workforce unfortunately could lead to the site being scrapped once the current news interest dies away.

"Frankly the Welsh Government is so good at wasting money, film studios nobody wants to use, racetracks without decent transport links, poorly managed "high technology incubators", Cardiff airport, etc, etc, that for once they could put money into a viable business.

"Electrical steels for electric cars is the coming thing, scrapping the plant with demand increasing all the time seems crazy. Give Tata a grant and let’s get the site upgraded."

The Conservative Party the Brexit Party and Plaid Cymru have all been contacted for comment.

A petition spearheaded by the South Wales Argus, urging the UK Government to help stave off the complete closure of Orb Electrical Steels - has at present received more than 1,700 signatures.

