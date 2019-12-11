HUNDREDS of people converged on Tintern Abbey to help create a record attendance for its annual carol service.

Nearly 900 people took part in the torchlight event, with participants gathering outside the village’s Anchor Inn, before lighting their torches and holding them high in a short procession to the ruins of the medieval abbey.

They formed a column around the abbey’s outer walls, illuminating the stonework as the combined choir of Wyedean and St John’s-on-the-Hill schools sang from within the ruins.

Organisers Chepstow and District Rotary Club described the abbey as a “positively magical place” as the hundreds of torch-bearers made their way inside.

Once all were within the abbey, the congregation sang a selection of most popular carols, led by the choir.

These carols were interspersed with seasonal Bible readings, and prayers were led by the Reverend Tony Jones.

Chepstow Rotary Club president Commander Christopher Wilson thanked the choir, the Rotary Club, St John Ambulance, and abbey managers Cadw for a successful event which raised almost £5,000 for Rotary charities.

“The event goes from strength to strength but, as the club ages, new members are needed now to ensure the survival of this wonderful spectacle,” said Mr Wilson.

“This torchlight carol service was a very special local event that has launched the Chepstow area Christmas season.

“Every member of the family will remember Tintern for a long time to come.”