THE NEWEST member of Blaenavon Town Council said her interests in applying were not political, but instead about what she can do to help the town.

Emma Harvey, who runs Jadeni Hair Salon in Broad Street, has been co-opted as the newest member of the town council.

She was one of five applicants for the seat left vacant after Janet Jones’ resignation, and was appointed at a full council meeting.

“Being part of Blaenavon is of great importance to me,” she said. “I have no political affiliation and my interest in becoming a councillor is solely due to what I believe I can offer to help Blaenavon, both as a resident with a young family and as a business owner here in our beautiful town.

“I’ve witnessed the excellent work done by the town council in recent years and am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to its continuing success.”

Mrs Harvey will be sitting on the council as an independent councillor.

Fluent in Welsh, Mrs Harvey was born in Blaina and moved to Blaenavon at the age of 10.

She has been a hairdresser in the town for almost 30 years, working first at Jeremy Wall’s salon and then moving to Jan’s, where she was manager before acquiring the business upon Jan’s retirement four years ago.

Since then, Mrs Harvey has seen the salon’s client base continue to grow, and she currently employs four members of staff.

As part of an agreement with Hafod Care, she provides a weekly hairdressing service to residents of the Arthur Jenkins Home.

Mrs Harvey has been involved in organising numerous community events over the years, including a popular fundraising street party for the Queen’s 90th birthday.

She has also organised charity coffee morning and bake days, fundraising family days at Blaenavon RFC, collected Christmas presents for less fortunate children, and arranged group theatre trips to Cardiff.

Married to Blaenavon-born Scott and the mother of Jade, 23, and Deni, eight – both after whom the salon is named – Mrs Harvey is passionate about her adopted town and residents.

Mayor of Blaenavon Cllr Jac Denley-Jones said: “We are delighted to welcome someone with Emma’s skills, commitment and enthusiasm to join the council.

“We know that she will be a valuable part of our team and look forward to working with her.

“We were also pleased to have five very impressive candidates apply for the vacant position.

“It shows that our residents both appreciate what we’re doing for the town and are keen to play a role in our ongoing progress.”