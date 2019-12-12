WORKERS at Monmouthshire Housing Association (MHA) have embarked on a Christmas campaign to help the county’s food banks and families in need.

MHA staff used ‘volunteer days’ to pack and deliver 89 hampers to local families, and also supported the Dads Can Cymru charity’s campaign to buy gifts for people who may otherwise not receive a present this Christmas.

“We understand that people are struggling and we have made the hampers in response to growing pressure on people in feeding their families,” MHA’s Claire Osman said.

“The hampers will really make a difference to families across Monmouthshire and we could not have done this without the support of our staff and contractors.”

MHA staff gave 128 advent calendars to local foodbanks. Contractors who donated a further 210 advent calendars to the cause were Ralphy’s Roofing, Jefferies Contractors, and AP Waters.

Nadine Fletchers, from Dads Can Cymru, said the charity had been “inundated” with nominations of families to receive support.

“Many of the families we are working with will be worried about paying for food and heating at this time of year, let alone buying presents for their children, and it’s our aim to try and relieve a little bit of this stress,” she said.