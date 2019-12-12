MORE than 430,000 people across Gwent will today be eligible to have their say on who will govern the UK.

They are among tens of millions of registered voters across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland who will to go the polls in this most divisive of General Elections, the result of which is likely to usher in fundamental change for all of us.

Figures obtained by the five Gwent councils show that there are 432,792 people on the electoral register.

In Monmouthshire, 67,093 people are registered to vote. They will largely be voting in the Monmouth constituency, although the county and constituency boundaries do not fully match up.

Since the election was called there have been 7,000 people who have registered to vote in Monmouthshire, 2,500 of these are new voters.

There are 134,009 people registered to vote across Caerphilly county borough. Most will be eligible to vote in either the Caerphilly or Islwyn constituencies, though a small number will be voting in Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney.

Since November 1, Caerphilly county borough has seen 5,167 new registrations.

According to pollsters You Gov, Newport West is Gwent’s biggest political battle ground, with just a few points between Labour and Conservatives. Newport City Council has said that 66,657 people have registered to vote in this constituency.

Newport East, the second of the two Newport constituencies, has 58,554 registered voters.

There are 50,736 registered voters in Blaenau Gwent, and 61,743 in Torfaen.

It is anticipated that around 20 per cent of votes will have already been cast as postal votes. This accounts for around 87,000 people in Gwent.

Polling stations open at 7am today across the country, and voters have until 10pm to have their say.

After all campaigning, the opinion polls, the arguments, the debates, and the disagreements, power - and the decision as to which party, or parties, will wield it for the foreseeable future - rests with the people.

The South Wales Argus will be reporting live from each of the constituency counts across Gwent tonight - as well as providing live coverage of the results as they come in from across the UK through the early hours of Friday and beyond