A DRUG dealer was arrested after he passed out “under the influence” on the back seat of a bus,and a concerned passenger called the police.

Officers found seven packets of amphetamine and more than 200 Xanax tablets worth around £400 when they searched Christopher Stevens.

Prosecutor Steven Donoghue said: “The defendant was apparently flaked out on the back seat of a bus in Pontypool.

“The police were alerted by a passenger and they found him with his eyes glazed after apparently being asleep.”

Stevens, aged 29, of Chepstow Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to possessing class B and class C drugs with intent to supply.

The offences were committed on October 19 2018.

Police also found £400 cash on Stevens that he had made from drug dealing.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the defendant was jailed for six months earlier this year for possessing cannabis with intent to supply and perverting the course of justice.

That related to him offering a bribe for the return of his car after it had been impounded by the police who later found the drugs inside the vehicle.

He also has previous convictions for producing cannabis, burglary and common assault.

Judge Richard Twomlow said reading Stevens’ “extremely positive” pre-sentence report by the Probation Service showed the defendant had “turned the corner” since his release from prison in July.

He told the defendant’s barrister Stephen Thomas: “He has made changes in his life. He has really been trying and succeeding in staying away from drugs.

“But if he were to offend again there can be no doubt what will happen to him.”

Turning to Stevens, the judge said: “You were clearly under the influence of drugs and you passed out on a bus in Pontypool.”

He told the defendant, who is working, that because of the efforts he had made and the delay of more than a year in the case coming to court, he did not have to send him into immediate custody.

Stevens was jailed for nine months, suspended for 12 months.

He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work in the community and pay a victim surcharge.