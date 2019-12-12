FOOTBALL fans of all ages will remember collecting stickers of their favourite players over the years - with the Premier League, World Cup and European Championships being among the most popular books to complete.

Now however, there is the chance to collect famous faces who have amassed a fan base closer to home, with the launch of Newport County AFC's official sticker album.

The Official Newport County AFC 2019/2020 Sticker Album was unveiled at the club shop in the Kingsway Centre.

Members of Clwb Spytty, Newport County's young members' club, got the first chance to see it at their Christmas party on Sunday - and at the public unveiling their was a chance for fans to meet players and have copies of the album signed.

There was even an appearance from Newport County AFC mascot Spytty the Dog.

"It started with just players but then expanded to feature the whole club," said Christopher Ball.

"It's as crammed as we could get it. All the proceeds go back into the club.

"It brings the players and fans closer." At the back of the album are 'special edition' stickers. Mr Ball remained coy on what those would contain, but did say that they should be released by the start of the new year.

The album itself is priced £5, including 15 stickers.

Further sticker packs will be available to purchase for £1 from the Kingsway Club Shop, Bar Amber and the pop-up shop on match day in the marquee at Rodney Parade.