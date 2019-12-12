AMBULANCE workers formed a guard of honour to pay tribute their former colleague Adrian Jones.

Mr Jones, from Six Bells, Abertillery, had worked in the service since 1979, prior to his retirement earlier this year.

He died last month, aged 68.

His funeral was held at Gwent Crematorium, and some friends and former colleagues had to watch on from outside, such was the turnout.

Civil celebrant Lesley Coppen led the service, describing Mr Jones as "extremely well-loved and popular."

"When he held his retirement party in September at the Royal Gwent Hospital, he was totally overwhelmed by the number of people there, as he didn't realise how popular he was."

Mr Jones was also known locally as an entertainer and musician.

"Adrian had great musical talent, which he was not one to boast about," said Ms Coppen.

Members of the Ambulance Service form a guard of honour at the funeral of Adrian Jones who worked for the service for 40 years. Picture -christinsleyphotography.co.uk

"His wife Val remembers one occasion when they sailed to Jersey, as Adrian was the musical entertainment. When they had dinner on the first night, the crew didn't know he was the entertainment, and didn't take to them.

"But once Adrian had performed, the crew were a lot happier."

Ms Coppen read out the memory of one of Mr Jones' five children, Angharad.

She said: "We used to go walking up the mountain in Six Bells and he used to catch butterflies for me.

"Every time I see a butterfly, it will remind me of dad.

"Those are precious memories."

The funeral of Adrian Jones. Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Mr Jones' friend since childhood, Cliff Powis, his granddaughter Charly Sheppard, and colleague Dr Tim Rogerson gave eulogies.

The coffin arrived at the Crematorium to Bring Him Home, and the service begun with a recording of Mr Jones performing I'm Hurt.

Hymns included Amazing Grace, and The Lord's Prayer was read. Mr Jones' coffin was taken out to Jeff Buckley's Hallelujah.

After the funeral, Mr Jones' colleagues paid tribute to him.

"He was one of the best," said Cath Jones. "He was a good man."

"He was a very decent man," said John Henry. "If you wanted something done he was the man to do it for you."

Tony Windos said: "He was a character. He never left the office at the end of his shift without telling me a rubbish joke."