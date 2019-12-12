HERE'S a round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week:

RICHARD JOHN NELSON, aged 70, of Laurel Walk, Upper Cwmbran, Cwmbran, was fined £80 for being drunk and disorderly and resisting a constable in the execution of his duty.

The offences happened on Saturday, November 16, in Newport.

Nelson must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

COREY LEWIS, aged 18, of Jones Street, Phillipstown, New Tredegar, was sent to a young offender institution for 24 weeks after pleading guilty to riding an off-road quad bike, scrambler motor bike, Mercedes and Range Rover whilst disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence.

The offences were committed between October and November.

Lewis was also banned from driving for 26 months and must pay a £122 surcharge upon his release from custody.

DARREN TINKLIN, aged 34, of Vale View, Maesycwmmer, near Blackwood, was conditionally discharged for 12 months following his guilty pleas to possessing heroin and cannabis.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £20 surcharge.

KATE JONES, aged 42, of South Street, Bargoed, was banned from the roads for 17 months after she admitted drink-driving when having 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and for driving with no insurance.

The defendant was also fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

KERRY LYNETTE GASKELL, aged 39, of Dan y Coed, Clydach, near Abergavenny, was banned from the roads for 12 months after she admitted driving when the proportion of a controlled drug of amphetamine in her blood, namely 489mg, exceeded the legal limit.

She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

SHONA JOHNSON, aged 22, of Lower Leigh Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was banned from the roads for 20 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving when she had 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The defendant was also fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

IEUAN DEACON, aged 18, of Valley View Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly in public.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

ROBERT BRUCE BARNBY, aged 37, of Bagley Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted having a knife in a public place.

The blade was being carried around the defendant’s neck when he committed the offence on The Highway, New Inn, Pontypool.

Barnby must also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

RAYMOND GARETH PARRY, aged 42, of Chapel Road, Abergavenny, was banned from the roads for 18 months for driving without insurance, driving without due care and attention and failing to stop.

The offences were proved under the single justice procedure.

Parry was also fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £66 surcharge.