THE National Lottery jackpot went unclaimed on Wednesday, making Saturday's must-be-won prize an estimated £11.6 million.

The Lotto winning numbers were 07, 14, 16, 33, 35, 47 and the bonus number is 25.

Set of balls nine and draw machine Guinevere were used.

Three players took home £1 million by matching five numbers and the bonus ball, while 78 ticket holders matched five balls to win £1,750 a piece.

There were no top prize winners in the Lotto HotPicks or Thunderball draws on Wednesday.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 06, 07, 10, 23, 34 and the Thunderball number was 02.