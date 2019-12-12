A RENEWED appeal has been made to find a teenager from Blackwood who has been missing for more than a year.

Nam Vo was last seen on Wednesday, May 15, last year.

Now 19, he has not been seen despite continuous searching.

It is thought that he has links to Cardiff and Durham.

Gwent Police officers remain concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information should contact Gwent Police through 101 and with the log number 416 15/05/18.

The police can also be contacted through their Facebook and Twitter social media pages.