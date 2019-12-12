CHRISTMAS can be an expensive time of year, but Torfaen Welfare Reform Action Group aimed to offer a cheaper alternative with a Thrifty Christmas Fair in Cwmbran.

The event, held at the Congress Theatre, saw more than 500 people attend in search of bargain and financial advice.

Cwmbran's Kotecha Dance team kicked things off with a performance on the main stage, and Able Radio provided music throughout the day with the help of volunteers.

Visitors were able to grab a bargain from a huge selection of stalls, some of which included low cost crafts, bikes from Changing Gearz, a TRAC2 gift exchange, home energy improvements and free tombola giveaways.

Organisations such as Citizens Advice, Credit Union and Housing Associations were in attendance to help individuals and families manage Christmas and reduce the financial and emotional stress that the festive period can sometimes bring.

There was information available about managing mental health and well-being at Christmas.

Torfaen council's financial inclusion officer Helen Jenkins was one of the event organisers.

"We were really pleased with the amount of interest the event generated,” she said. “Having an affordable Christmas and reducing waste has clearly chimed with the current feeling and the wide range of organisations and charities who attended the event highlighted the amount of support available here in Torfaen.”

Residents are encouraged to sign up for the Torfaen Thrifty Bulletin on the Torfaen council website, which is packed with all the latest news and tips that could make your money go that bit further.