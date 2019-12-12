RAIL services have been disrupted after a double decker bus hit a bridge.

It happened in Swansea this morning, but routes going through Newport will be affected until at least 3pm.

The Transport For Wales services between Shrewsbury and Cardiff Central, Carmarthen and Crewe and Manchester Piccadilly are set to be affected, with delays in place.

Trains from Newport to Bristol and London Paddington may experience slight delays, with services starting from Port Talbot Parkway instead of Swansea.