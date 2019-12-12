GWENT Police say there have been two reports of a man seen touching himself indecently in public in the Risca and Crosskeys area.

The first incident was reported to have taken place on Friday, December 6, at around 1pm. A man was seen exposing himself in the Cobden Street area of Crosskeys.

The man was wearing a black coat with a gold motif on the arm and light-coloured jogging bottoms. When challenged the male ran off.

The second incident was reported to have taken place on Tuesday, December 10, at around 3.30pm. A man was seen touching himself indecently on the canal path between Gelli Avenue and Lower Wyndham Terrace in Risca.

The man was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket. Again, when challenged the man ran off.

Officers are investigating and are asking for information from anyone who may be able to help identify this man.

Aled George, Gwent Police’s inspector for Blackwood and Risca, said: “The two incidents are understandably concerning for local residents. I’d like to emphasise that on each occasion, the behaviour was not directed towards any children and none were present.

“We are carrying out enquiries to identify and deal with the person responsible. Extra patrols are being carried out by local officers and if anyone has concerns, please do speak to them.

MORE NEWS:

“If anyone has any information regarding either of these incidents, please call 101 quoting ref: 1900364432. Alternatively, you can send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages”.