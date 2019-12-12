A CCTV image has been released by British Transport Police of the alleged attacker after a teenage boy was punched on a train heading to Ebbw Vale.

The incident happened at around 8.50pm on Saturday, November 23 on a service from Cardiff to Ebbw Vale. The boy was punched before the train reached Pye Corner station.

Prior to the attack, the victim was at platform 0 at Cardiff Central station with a friend. A man is reported to have walked past and slapped the phone out of the friend’s hand.

On the train, the victim and friend asked the man to pay for the damaged phone. The man refused then punched the victim.

All parties were then separated by passengers and guards on the train. The victim was uninjured.

Officers investigating the attack would like to speak to the man in the image.

Anyone who knows is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

In both cases, quote reference number 1900101317. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.