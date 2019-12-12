BROOKE Bentham, who will be supporting Sam Fender at his gig on Friday, December 13, at Cardiff University's Student's Union, has announced the release of her debut album Everyday Nothing.

Everything Nothing follows two EPs of music shored up by intense reflection, which has earned the 23-year-old many admirers and a rapidly growing fanbase.

Ms Bentham writes sharp and eloquent songs about her experiences as she understands them, using words and music to resolve and record the tensions of young adulthood.

Confronted with the mundanities of life and caught between two jobs in London, she finds intense lyricism in the struggle for purpose and direction.

The album is, in her words, “in part an ode to the little moments in life, the frustration of being young and unaware of what you want but getting older and realising you still don’t know. It’s an album I searched for myself in, filled with questions I asked myself”.

Written entirely by Ms Bentham, with a few contributions from producer Bill Ryder-Jones (who’s own album Yawny Yawn was showered with four-and five-star reviews last year), Everyday Nothing documents a fast-rising 23-year-old looking to make sense of her existing.

For three years she busked and played pubs and open-mic nights around Newcastle.

The album comes out on Friday, February 28, on AllPoints on LP, CD and digital.