COMMUNITY radio station Vitalize Radio is holding a fundraising Christmas party this Saturday.

The Griffithstown-based station will be hosting the party to raise funds to keep the station running, and also for Remission Possible.

The charity was set up by Cwmbran teenager Emily Clark, who died aged just 18 from a rare form of cancer, and aims to help support young cancer patients into remission.

READ MORE:

Jan Thomas, from Vitalize Radio, said: “It’s about bringing all the local children together at the church hall.

“There will be traditional party games, a disco, a photobooth, Christmas crafts, and Santa will be making an appearance.”

Vitalize Radio founder Dan Williams said: “We have an amazing community facility here which isn’t used as much as it should be, so we are looking to show it off to the community.”

The event will be held at St Hilda’s Church Hall from 5pm until 7pm.

Tickets cost £5, and can be booked by messaging Vitalize Radio on Facebook or texting 07765 344521.